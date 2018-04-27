Willow Park Golf & Country Club Logo
Willow Park Charity Golf Classic

About the Classic:

A simple idea — a belief of the Willow Park Golf & Country Club in the importance of giving back to the community, of supporting worthwhile causes on behalf of the Club and its members — began the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.

For 30 years, since 1988, through the generosity of Willow Park Directors and members, and through the support of sponsors, players and volunteers, the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic has donated over $10 million to Calgary charities.

This year, proceeds from the Willow Park Golf Charity Classic will support Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC).

About CCC: Over the past 55 years, CCC has provided high quality, affordable mental health services to Calgary and area residents, aged 3 to 89. The Centre is committed to providing mental health counselling, barrier-free, to those who need help. The Centre operates on a sliding fee scale with no waitlist, providing financial subsidies to those who would otherwise not be able to afford services.

From November 2014 to November 2017 CCC has seen a 32% increase in requests for service. To meet this growing demand, in the fall of 2016, the Centre moved into a larger, specialized space in the Kahanoff Centre. Proceeds from the 2018 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will support the Centre’s capital expansion of mental health services.

CCC has a unique opportunity to leverage the investment from the Willow Park Charity Classic through an anonymous donor who will match all capital campaign donations. This significant donation will further increase the investment and make a long-lasting impact to meet the increasing mental health needs in our community. For every $2 raised, an anonymous donor will donate another $1.

For more information on the services CCC provides, please visit calgarycounselling.com

Get involved in the 2018 Charity Golf Classic

  1. Donate: The Classic committee welcomes items for the Live and Silent Auction valued above $250. An Auction Donation Form is available at the Club office. Click Here for printable form.
  2. Sponsor: A variety of sponsorship levels are available. Click Here for information and a printable form.
  3. Play: The playing field for the Classic is full. Please contact Chris Burgess to be placed on the waiting list. Cost is $4,000 per team plus a donation to the selected charity. 
  4. Volunteer: To volunteer on the Committee or during the event contact Janelle Morrice or Chris Burgess.

2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Recipient Application Process

The process of selecting the recipient charity for the 2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will begin in January 2018. Interested charities can apply by filling out the application form found below and emailing the completed form to wpcccharityapplications@gmail.com by no later than April 27th, 2018. If there are questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at the email above and we would be happy to help. Thank you for your interest in partnering with us.

2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Application Form
 

2018 Charity Classic Committee     

Chris Burgess
Co-Chairman

Mark Renneberg  
Co-Chairman

Eileen Anderson
Director’s Representative


Don Bannerman 
Treasurer / Sponsors Day / Selection Committee

Rick Breen
Sponsorship 

Cathy Burton
WP Head Golf Professional

Russ Girling
Sponsorship

Herb Hardowa
Food Services 

Peter MacIntyre 
Team Captain Coordinator / Selection Committee

Janelle Morrice  
Volunteers / Selection Committee

Margaret Pigeon
Management

Jerry Sturko
Sponsorship / Signage

Brad Wennerstrom
Sponsorship / Media

Diana Wennerstrom
Auctions Coordinator

Cal Wenzel
Sponsorship
 

Last Year’s 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic

Three days of beautiful weather and spectacular golf was only triumphed by rasing $433,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program at the 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.
Click here to see “Donations at Work”.

Congratulations to the 2017 winning team: Terry Pocza, Phil Kerbrat, Bob Ackerman and Steve Dyer.
 

Recipients of the Charity Classic

2018 Calgary Counselling Centre                               
2017 Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program  $433,000
2016  Distress Centre Calgary  $410,000
2015  Fresh Start Recover Centre  $520,000
2014  Calgary Meals on Wheels  $572,000
2013  Impact Society of Calgary  $499,000
2012  The Alex Youth Health Centre  $531,000
2011  Bethany Care Society  $535,000
2010  Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Camp Kindle  $450,000
2009  Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI)  $490,000
2008  Calgary Homeless Foundation  $485,000
2007  Renfrew Educational Services  $490,000
2006  Calgary Land Trust / Habitat for Humanity  $600,000
2005  Discovery House / Calgary Foundation  $505,000
2004  Rotary Challenger Park / Calgary Foundation  $535,000
2003  Calgary Foundation  $500,000
2002  Hospice Calgary / Calgary Foundation  $400,000
2001  The Vocational & Rehabilitation Research Institute / Calgary Foundation  $350,000
2000  Woods Homes / Calgary Foundation  $325,000
1999  Salvation Army Children's Village  $280,000
1998  Alberta Adolescent Recovery Center  $250,000
1997  Epilepsy Association of Calgary  $135,000
1996  Calgary Urban Project Society  $125,000
1995  Canadian National Institute for the Blind  $125,000
1994  William Roper Hull Child & Family Services  $100,000
1993  Alberta Lung Association, Calgary Division  $90,000
1992  S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Ambulance  $90,000
1991  Juvenile Diabetes Association  $60,000
1990  Illetis & Colitis Association  $55,000
1989  Make a Child's Dream Come True  $35,000
1988  Crime Stoppers  $25,000

Total  $10 million