About the Classic:

A simple idea — a belief of the Willow Park Golf & Country Club in the importance of giving back to the community, of supporting worthwhile causes on behalf of the Club and its members — began the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.

For 30 years, since 1988, through the generosity of Willow Park Directors and members, and through the support of sponsors, players and volunteers, the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic has donated over $10 million to Calgary charities.

This year, proceeds from the Willow Park Golf Charity Classic will support Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC).

About CCC: Over the past 55 years, CCC has provided high quality, affordable mental health services to Calgary and area residents, aged 3 to 89. The Centre is committed to providing mental health counselling, barrier-free, to those who need help. The Centre operates on a sliding fee scale with no waitlist, providing financial subsidies to those who would otherwise not be able to afford services.

From November 2014 to November 2017 CCC has seen a 32% increase in requests for service. To meet this growing demand, in the fall of 2016, the Centre moved into a larger, specialized space in the Kahanoff Centre. Proceeds from the 2018 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will support the Centre’s capital expansion of mental health services.

CCC has a unique opportunity to leverage the investment from the Willow Park Charity Classic through an anonymous donor who will match all capital campaign donations. This significant donation will further increase the investment and make a long-lasting impact to meet the increasing mental health needs in our community. For every $2 raised, an anonymous donor will donate another $1.

For more information on the services CCC provides, please visit calgarycounselling.com

Get involved in the 2018 Charity Golf Classic

Donate: The Classic committee welcomes items for the Live and Silent Auction valued above $250. An Auction Donation Form is available at the Club office. Click Here for printable form. Sponsor: A variety of sponsorship levels are available. Click Here for information and a printable form. Play: The playing field for the Classic is full. Please contact Chris Burgess to be placed on the waiting list. Cost is $4,000 per team plus a donation to the selected charity. Volunteer: To volunteer on the Committee or during the event contact Janelle Morrice or Chris Burgess.

2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Recipient Application Process

The process of selecting the recipient charity for the 2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will begin in January 2018. Interested charities can apply by filling out the application form found below and emailing the completed form to wpcccharityapplications@gmail.com by no later than April 27th, 2018. If there are questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at the email above and we would be happy to help. Thank you for your interest in partnering with us.

2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Application Form



2018 Charity Classic Committee

Chris Burgess

Co-Chairman

Mark Renneberg

Co-Chairman

Eileen Anderson

Director’s Representative



Don Bannerman

Treasurer / Sponsors Day / Selection Committee

Rick Breen

Sponsorship

Cathy Burton

WP Head Golf Professional

Russ Girling

Sponsorship

Herb Hardowa

Food Services

Peter MacIntyre

Team Captain Coordinator / Selection Committee

Janelle Morrice

Volunteers / Selection Committee

Margaret Pigeon

Management

Jerry Sturko

Sponsorship / Signage

Brad Wennerstrom

Sponsorship / Media

Diana Wennerstrom

Auctions Coordinator

Cal Wenzel

Sponsorship



Last Year’s 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic

Three days of beautiful weather and spectacular golf was only triumphed by rasing $433,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program at the 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.

Click here to see “Donations at Work”.

Congratulations to the 2017 winning team: Terry Pocza, Phil Kerbrat, Bob Ackerman and Steve Dyer.



Recipients of the Charity Classic



2018 Calgary Counselling Centre

2017 Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program $433,000

2016 Distress Centre Calgary $410,000

2015 Fresh Start Recover Centre $520,000

2014 Calgary Meals on Wheels $572,000

2013 Impact Society of Calgary $499,000

2012 The Alex Youth Health Centre $531,000

2011 Bethany Care Society $535,000

2010 Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Camp Kindle $450,000

2009 Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI) $490,000

2008 Calgary Homeless Foundation $485,000

2007 Renfrew Educational Services $490,000

2006 Calgary Land Trust / Habitat for Humanity $600,000

2005 Discovery House / Calgary Foundation $505,000

2004 Rotary Challenger Park / Calgary Foundation $535,000

2003 Calgary Foundation $500,000

2002 Hospice Calgary / Calgary Foundation $400,000

2001 The Vocational & Rehabilitation Research Institute / Calgary Foundation $350,000

2000 Woods Homes / Calgary Foundation $325,000

1999 Salvation Army Children's Village $280,000

1998 Alberta Adolescent Recovery Center $250,000

1997 Epilepsy Association of Calgary $135,000

1996 Calgary Urban Project Society $125,000

1995 Canadian National Institute for the Blind $125,000

1994 William Roper Hull Child & Family Services $100,000

1993 Alberta Lung Association, Calgary Division $90,000

1992 S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Ambulance $90,000

1991 Juvenile Diabetes Association $60,000

1990 Illetis & Colitis Association $55,000

1989 Make a Child's Dream Come True $35,000

1988 Crime Stoppers $25,000

Total $10 million