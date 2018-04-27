About the Classic:
A simple idea — a belief of the Willow Park Golf & Country Club in the importance of giving back to the community, of supporting worthwhile causes on behalf of the Club and its members — began the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.
For 30 years, since 1988, through the generosity of Willow Park Directors and members, and through the support of sponsors, players and volunteers, the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic has donated over $10 million to Calgary charities.
This year, proceeds from the Willow Park Golf Charity Classic will support Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC).
About CCC: Over the past 55 years, CCC has provided high quality, affordable mental health services to Calgary and area residents, aged 3 to 89. The Centre is committed to providing mental health counselling, barrier-free, to those who need help. The Centre operates on a sliding fee scale with no waitlist, providing financial subsidies to those who would otherwise not be able to afford services.
From November 2014 to November 2017 CCC has seen a 32% increase in requests for service. To meet this growing demand, in the fall of 2016, the Centre moved into a larger, specialized space in the Kahanoff Centre. Proceeds from the 2018 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will support the Centre’s capital expansion of mental health services.
CCC has a unique opportunity to leverage the investment from the Willow Park Charity Classic through an anonymous donor who will match all capital campaign donations. This significant donation will further increase the investment and make a long-lasting impact to meet the increasing mental health needs in our community. For every $2 raised, an anonymous donor will donate another $1.
For more information on the services CCC provides, please visit calgarycounselling.com
Get involved in the 2018 Charity Golf Classic
- Donate: The Classic committee welcomes items for the Live and Silent Auction valued above $250. An Auction Donation Form is available at the Club office. Click Here for printable form.
- Sponsor: A variety of sponsorship levels are available. Click Here for information and a printable form.
- Play: The playing field for the Classic is full. Please contact Chris Burgess to be placed on the waiting list. Cost is $4,000 per team plus a donation to the selected charity.
- Volunteer: To volunteer on the Committee or during the event contact Janelle Morrice or Chris Burgess.
2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Recipient Application Process
The process of selecting the recipient charity for the 2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will begin in January 2018. Interested charities can apply by filling out the application form found below and emailing the completed form to wpcccharityapplications@gmail.com by no later than April 27th, 2018. If there are questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at the email above and we would be happy to help. Thank you for your interest in partnering with us.
2019 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Application Form
2018 Charity Classic Committee
Chris Burgess
Co-Chairman
Mark Renneberg
Co-Chairman
Director’s Representative
Don Bannerman
Treasurer / Sponsors Day / Selection Committee
Rick Breen
Sponsorship
Cathy Burton
WP Head Golf Professional
Russ Girling
Sponsorship
Herb Hardowa
Food Services
Peter MacIntyre
Team Captain Coordinator / Selection Committee
Janelle Morrice
Volunteers / Selection Committee
Margaret Pigeon
Management
Jerry Sturko
Sponsorship / Signage
Brad Wennerstrom
Sponsorship / Media
Diana Wennerstrom
Auctions Coordinator
Cal Wenzel
Sponsorship
Last Year’s 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic
Three days of beautiful weather and spectacular golf was only triumphed by rasing $433,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program at the 30th Anniversary of the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic.
Click here to see “Donations at Work”.
Congratulations to the 2017 winning team: Terry Pocza, Phil Kerbrat, Bob Ackerman and Steve Dyer.
Recipients of the Charity Classic
2018 Calgary Counselling Centre
2017 Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program $433,000
2016 Distress Centre Calgary $410,000
2015 Fresh Start Recover Centre $520,000
2014 Calgary Meals on Wheels $572,000
2013 Impact Society of Calgary $499,000
2012 The Alex Youth Health Centre $531,000
2011 Bethany Care Society $535,000
2010 Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Camp Kindle $450,000
2009 Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI) $490,000
2008 Calgary Homeless Foundation $485,000
2007 Renfrew Educational Services $490,000
2006 Calgary Land Trust / Habitat for Humanity $600,000
2005 Discovery House / Calgary Foundation $505,000
2004 Rotary Challenger Park / Calgary Foundation $535,000
2003 Calgary Foundation $500,000
2002 Hospice Calgary / Calgary Foundation $400,000
2001 The Vocational & Rehabilitation Research Institute / Calgary Foundation $350,000
2000 Woods Homes / Calgary Foundation $325,000
1999 Salvation Army Children's Village $280,000
1998 Alberta Adolescent Recovery Center $250,000
1997 Epilepsy Association of Calgary $135,000
1996 Calgary Urban Project Society $125,000
1995 Canadian National Institute for the Blind $125,000
1994 William Roper Hull Child & Family Services $100,000
1993 Alberta Lung Association, Calgary Division $90,000
1992 S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Ambulance $90,000
1991 Juvenile Diabetes Association $60,000
1990 Illetis & Colitis Association $55,000
1989 Make a Child's Dream Come True $35,000
1988 Crime Stoppers $25,000
Total $10 million